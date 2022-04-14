reitergebnisse.at
  CSI1*, CSIJ-A, Linz-Ebelsberg
14.04.22 - 17.04.22
Pferde   Reiter
Bew/Abt Zeit Prüfung Höhe RV Info Startliste Ergebnis

Donnerstag, 14. April 2022
01-1 08:00 Int. Jumping Competition 110 - 115 cm §238.2.1a Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
02-1 08:40 Int. Jumping Competition 120 - 125 cm §238.2.1a Youngster Tour - 6 year -presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
03-1 09:40 Int. Jumping Competition 130 - 135 cm §238.2.1a Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
04-1 11:30 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 120 cm §274.1.5.3 presented by Schlosstaverne
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
05-1 14:00 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 130 cm §274.1.5.3 presented by Clipmyhorse TV
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
06-1 15:30 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 135 cm §274.1.5.3 presented by Happy Horse
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
07-1 18:15 Int. Jumping Competition 145 cm §238.2.1a presented by Pappas Group
 Startliste     Ergebnis    

Freitag, 15. April 2022
08-1 08:00 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 110 - 115 cm §274.1.5.3 Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
09-1 08:40 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 120 - 125 cm §274.1.5.3 Youngster Tour -6 year-presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
10-1 09:40 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 130 - 135 cm §274.1.5.3 Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
11-1 11:30 Int. Jumping Competition 135 cm §238.2.1a presented by Sensicell Horse
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
12-1 13:45 Int. Jumping Competition 150 cm §238.2.1a presented by Amedia Hotels
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
13-1 15:45 Int. Jumping Competition 120 cm §238.2.1a presented by Stiegl Bier
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
14-1 17:00 Int. Jumping Competition 130 cm §238.2.1a presented by Fixkraft
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
15-1 18:30 Int. Jumping Competition 130 cm §238.2.1a Junior Tour - presented by Wendestein
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
30-1 19:10 Stilspringprüfung 90 cm §204.4 Rising Stars Tour
 Startliste     Ergebnis    

Samstag, 16. April 2022
16-1 08:00 Int. Jumping Competition 120 cm §238.2.1a presented by Sporthaus Verden
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
17-1 09:00 Int. Jumping Competition 130 cm §238.2.1a presented by Opti-Food
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
20-1 10:15 Int. Jumping Competition 135 cm §238.2.1a Junior Tour - presented by Wendestein
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
18-1 11:15 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 135 cm §274.1.5.3 presented by Muki-Versicherungen
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
19-1 12:30 Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases 150 cm §274.1.5.3 presented by Sportland OÖ
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
31-1 14:20 Standardspringprüfung 95 cm A2 Rising Stars Tour
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
21-1 15:15 Int. Jumping Competition 110 - 115 cm §238.2.1a Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
22-1 16:00 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 120 - 125 cm §238.2.2a Youngster Tour -6 year-presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
 Startliste     Ergebnis    
23-1 17:20 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 135 - 140 cm §238.2.2a Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
 Startliste     Ergebnis    

Sonntag, 17. April 2022
32-1 08:00 Standardspringprüfung mit Stechen 100 cm AM5 Rising Stars Tour
 Startliste      
24-1 09:00 Int. Jumping Competition 120 cm §238.2.1a presented by Devoucoux
 Startliste      
25-1 10:15 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 130 cm §238.2.2a presented by Bemer-Group
 Startliste      
26-1 12:15 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 140 cm §238.2.2a presented by Equitron Pro
 Startliste      
27-1 14:15 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 140 cm §238.2.2a Junior Tour - presented by HM-Sportpferde
 Startliste      
33-1 14:45 Führzügelklasse §0
   
28-1 15:45 Int. Jumping Competition with jo 150 cm §238.2.2a-GP Grand Prix der Stadt LINZ presented by Sprehe Feinkost
 Startliste      