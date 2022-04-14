|
Donnerstag, 14. April 2022
|01-1
|08:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|110 - 115 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|02-1
|08:40
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|120 - 125 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Youngster Tour - 6 year -presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|03-1
|09:40
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|130 - 135 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|04-1
|11:30
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|120 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|presented by Schlosstaverne
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|05-1
|14:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|130 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|presented by Clipmyhorse TV
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|06-1
|15:30
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|135 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|presented by Happy Horse
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|07-1
|18:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|145 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Pappas Group
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|
Freitag, 15. April 2022
|08-1
|08:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|110 - 115 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|09-1
|08:40
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|120 - 125 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|Youngster Tour -6 year-presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|10-1
|09:40
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|130 - 135 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|11-1
|11:30
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|135 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Sensicell Horse
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|12-1
|13:45
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|150 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Amedia Hotels
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|13-1
|15:45
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|120 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Stiegl Bier
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|14-1
|17:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|130 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Fixkraft
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|15-1
|18:30
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|130 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Junior Tour - presented by Wendestein
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|30-1
|19:10
|
Stilspringprüfung
|90 cm
|§204.4
|Rising Stars Tour
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|
Samstag, 16. April 2022
|16-1
|08:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|120 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Sporthaus Verden
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|17-1
|09:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|130 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Opti-Food
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|20-1
|10:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|135 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Junior Tour - presented by Wendestein
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|18-1
|11:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|135 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|presented by Muki-Versicherungen
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|19-1
|12:30
|
Int. Jumping Competition in 2 Phases
|150 cm
|§274.1.5.3
|presented by Sportland OÖ
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|31-1
|14:20
|
Standardspringprüfung
|95 cm
|A2
|Rising Stars Tour
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|21-1
|15:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|110 - 115 cm
|§238.2.1a
|Youngster Tour - 5 year - presented by IHP*****
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|22-1
|16:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|120 - 125 cm
|§238.2.2a
|Youngster Tour -6 year-presented by Tierarztpraxis Dr.Schoenberg
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|23-1
|17:20
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|135 - 140 cm
|§238.2.2a
|Youngster Tour - 7 & 8 year - presented by Gestüt Sprehe
|
Startliste
|
Ergebnis
|
Sonntag, 17. April 2022
|32-1
|08:00
|
Standardspringprüfung mit Stechen
|100 cm
|AM5
|Rising Stars Tour
|
Startliste
|
|24-1
|09:00
|
Int. Jumping Competition
|120 cm
|§238.2.1a
|presented by Devoucoux
|
Startliste
|
|25-1
|10:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|130 cm
|§238.2.2a
|presented by Bemer-Group
|
Startliste
|
|26-1
|12:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|140 cm
|§238.2.2a
|presented by Equitron Pro
|
Startliste
|
|27-1
|14:15
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|140 cm
|§238.2.2a
|Junior Tour - presented by HM-Sportpferde
|
Startliste
|
|33-1
|14:45
|
Führzügelklasse
|
|§0
|
|
|
|28-1
|15:45
|
Int. Jumping Competition with jo
|150 cm
|§238.2.2a-GP
|Grand Prix der Stadt LINZ presented by Sprehe Feinkost
|
Startliste
|